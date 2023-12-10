  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 tickets sold at same Southern CA gas station hit $395 million Mega Millions jackpot

KABC logo
Sunday, December 10, 2023 5:47PM
2 tickets sold at Encino gas station hit $395M Mega Millions jackpot
EMBED <>More Videos

The latest Mega Millions drawing proved anything is possible after two tickets purchased at the same Encino gas station each hit the $395 million jackpot.

ENCINO, Calif. -- The latest Mega Millions drawing proved anything is possible after two tickets purchased at the same Southern California gas station each hit the $395 million jackpot.

California Lottery officials announced Saturday that both tickets were sold at a Chevron station at 18081 Ventura Boulevard in Encino, near the intersection of Ventura and Lindley Avenue.

The tickets matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing: 21, 26, 53, 66, 70 and the gold Mega Ball 13.

The winners will split the $395 million prize, which comes out to $197.5 million in installments or a lump sum cash payment of $94.3 million before taxes.

The next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday will be $20 million.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW