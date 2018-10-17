SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot worth $667 million, but someone bought a ticket in San Francisco that matched all of the numbers except the Mega Number.
A manager at the Safeway store on Marina Boulevard said the ticket was purchased by a store employee. The ticket is worth more than $1.9 million.
Just interviewed the manager at the marina Safeway in SF- one of her bakery clerk’s had five of the six lottery numbers- he won $1.9 million! He showed up for work today but then.... went home. pic.twitter.com/lv6CNCqxDy— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 17, 2018
Here are those numbers: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and the Mega Ball number was 9.
Since there was no winner, the money keeps rolling over and gives you another chance. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $868 million and the Powerball jackpot is now at $345 million -- for a combined $1.2 billion.
The last time someone won the jackpot was on July 24, when a group of Wells Fargo employees from San Jose won the $543 million prize. The previous record for a Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million set back in 2012.
The next Powerball drawing is set for tonight and the Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday.
