Fire burning at ALCO Metals in San Leandro has been contained

A fire burning at ALCO Metals has prompted a shelter-in-place in the area. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
Fire officials said a one-alarm fire Friday afternoon at metals company Alco Iron & Metal Company in San Leandro is under control.

Firefighters have brought the fire under control as of 4:42 p.m. at the corner of Davis Street and Doolittle Drive.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for area residents and others but has now been lifted, Alameda County Fire Department Division Chief Alan Evans said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation, Evans said.

Officials say a Tesla was under the pile of rubble and they're investigating if the car had any battery materials left inside the vehicle that could have sparked the blaze.

Two other fires have occurred at one or more of the firm's locations in the past 18 months.
