Fire burning in Martinez leaves large plume of smoke over city

A fire broke out in Martinez Sunday afternoon not far from the Contra Costa County Health Department and courthouse.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire burning near the Contra Costa County Health Department in Martinez has left a large plume of smoke over the city.



Smoke can be seen from the Cummings Skyway.

The fire broke out near 4003 Alhambra Way in Martinez, which is about two miles from the Contra Costa County courthouse.

A protest is planned for Sunday afternoon not far from where the fire is burning.

Several thousand people are expected to peacefully protest in response to racist incidents in the city.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
martinezfire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Contra Costa Co. announces new rules for religious services, outdoor dining after COVID-19 spike
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
One dead, one injured in SF house fire
18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Martinez police warn of possible clash between opposing protests
Japanese officials demand action as 61 US Marines infected
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
Show More
Cities push back after outdoor dining suspended in Alameda Co.
11-year-old girl sews hundreds of masks for homeless
Oakland's Fairyland uncertain of reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
Concern over SF and Oakland's plans to start distance learning this fall
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
More TOP STORIES News