Fire contained at NuStar energy facility in Crockett, cause under investigation

After a seven-hour battle, firefighters contained the blaze at the energy facility last night.
VIDEO: Explosion at NuStar Energy facility caught on camera
Two tanks, one of which collapsed, caught fire sending large plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen in the area and in other parts of the Bay Area. The fire broke out before 2 p.m. yesterday. the tanks held 250,000 gallons of ethanol, which is used as an additive for gasoline. The fire was so intense that it threatened other tanks as well, some containing jet fuel and the others had more ethanol.
Officials said that there were workers at the facility when the fire erupted, none of them were hurt.
According to officials, vegetation fires that were caused by the tank fire were quickly contained and put out. In total, 15 acres of grass burned around the facility.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the CHP announced it was reopening both directions of I-80.However, the day's closure caused significant back-ups, and delays remained until 10:15 p.m.
Sky7 was over traffic moving on I-80, near Highway 4, right after the freeway reopened.
This was a welcome sight for those who spent their afternoons trying to maneuver around the shutdown.
All that time in traffic made it easy to notice the frustration on the faces of drivers.
I-80 shutdowns were first in place before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. By 4 p.m., both east and westbound traffic near the burning NuStar facility forced drivers to find alternate routes.
Of course, the timing made the afternoon commute crunch even more crowded.
Even as the day grew later, traffic didn't let up leading to the closures.
Crockett resident Andrzej Makaruk spoke with ABC7 News about his frustration.
"I've just been driving from Oakland- 3 and a half hours," he said. "I wish I checked Waze. It would've known a better way when I was in Oakland, to send me back to 680 because it wasn't that bad then. And go around that way, and go through the back way. I would've been home hours ago."
Even off the freeway, there was little relief for those traveling short distances.
Streets near Appian Way in Pinole were clogged by people trying to navigate through the mess.
"Usually it takes five minutes to get here, ten minutes at worst," Pinole resident, Katrina McIntyre said. "And it was like, ,30 minutes. I'm like, 'Oh my God.'"
According to ConFIRE, "Cummings Skyway between I-80 and San Pablo Ave will remain closed for the NuStar incident command post throughout the night."
Contra Costa County health officials are called this a "hazardous materials emergency" at the facility in Crockett and Rodeo.
A shelter in place was in effect for Rodeo and Crockett and the unincorporated town of Tormey was evacuated, but an all-clear was given by 9:40 PM for all cities.
ABC7 News Reporter Leslie Brinkley contacted nearby hospitals. She says Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo has some patients concerned about smoke inhalation. Vallejo's Sutter Solano Hospital has not received any patients.
Superintendent Charles Miller originally said all school had been canceled for the John Wett Unified School District because of the fire but since the incident is under control classes will resume as normal.
