A flight made an emergency landing at San Jose Mineta International Airport after someone was discovered smoking in the bathroom of a Southwest plane.Southwest Airlines Flight #1250 landed in San Jose around 4:10 p.m. after pilots thought there was an in-air emergency, due to the smell of smoke in the plane's cockpit.The flight had to be rerouted from its original destination, LAX. The plane departed from SFO.The airport responded and the flight landed safely.