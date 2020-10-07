Firefighter dies after training incident, SFFD officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A firefighter has died after a training incident on Wednesday morning, San Francisco Fire Department officials said.

The accident happened at 10 a.m. at the SFFD station at 19th and Folsom Street and the firefighter was transferred to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he died before 11 a.m.

SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter identified the victim as Jason Cortez.

Cortez was a firefighter paramedic, advocate for public safety, father, husband and a child of a retired SF firefighter.



Firefighters are preparing for a procession from the hospital to the medical examiner's office, officials tell ABC7 News.

SFFD officials are expected to hold another news conference later this afternoon.



