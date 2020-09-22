Crews battle vegetation fire at Alum Rock Park in San Jose, officials say

#rockfire [update] at Alum Rock Park, San Jose (Santa Clara County) Fire is holding at 3-4 acres in steep terrain. Copter 106 remains at scene along with ground crews mopping up and containing the fire. The burned grass shown above this fire was from July of this year. pic.twitter.com/4QIGz6jdWD — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 22, 2020

#rockfire [update] at Alum Rock Park, San Jose (Santa Clara County) AA460 reporting 1/2 acre. Copter 106 and Hollister Air Tankers are taking action on the fire. Ground crews are making access from the top of the canyon. pic.twitter.com/Bppp7lp3Ys — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 22, 2020

Firefighters at scene of a vegetation fire, Alum Rock Park, San Jose(Santa Clara County). Units at scene reporting small fire, slow rate of spread in heavy fuels and inaccessible terrain. #Rockfire pic.twitter.com/JmJM3uMiPS — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 22, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Alum Rock Park in San Jose, CAL FIRE says.Crews at the scene report a small fire with a slow rate of spread in an area of inaccessible terrain. The fire has burned three to four acres, officials say.SKY7 was over the blaze and saw ground crews preparing to battle the flames from the top of the canyon. Copter 106 and Hollister Air Tankers were seen dropping retardant on the fire.At 1:30 p.m., CAL FIRE officials said ground crews are mopping up and containing the fire.