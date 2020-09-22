Crews battle vegetation fire at Alum Rock Park in San Jose, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Alum Rock Park in San Jose, CAL FIRE says.

Crews at the scene report a small fire with a slow rate of spread in an area of inaccessible terrain. The fire has burned three to four acres, officials say.

SKY7 was over the blaze and saw ground crews preparing to battle the flames from the top of the canyon. Copter 106 and Hollister Air Tankers were seen dropping retardant on the fire.

At 1:30 p.m., CAL FIRE officials said ground crews are mopping up and containing the fire.





