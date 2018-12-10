Firefighters battling blaze at auto repair business in Redwood City

Fire at an auto repair business in Redwood City, California on Monday, December 10, 2018. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are battling a fire at an auto repair businesses in Redwood City.

The blaze is burning at Toy Auto Clinic at 35 Hazel Street. Officials are asking people to avoid Southbound El Camino Real South of Woodside Road as they fight this fire.
