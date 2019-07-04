Fireworks sold for fundraiser stolen from youth sports group in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A youth sports group that's selling fireworks to raise funds is under extra pressure following a theft.

ABC7 News was in Petaluma where on Monday night someone walked off with a big box of fireworks that was on display just outside of the stand.

The stolen fireworks are worth $500.

The Petaluma Panthers Football and Cheer teams are on the hook for the cost.

"It just walked off and we didn't notice it being out in front that it was gone until later, and it was very unfortunate."

The teams rely on the sale of fireworks to help pay for equipment.
