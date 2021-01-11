SFPD

San Francisco's 1st Black police chief Prentice 'Earl' Sanders dies

SFPD released this photo of former Chief Prentice 'Earl' Sanders. (SFPD)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Chief of Police William Scott announced Monday that the city's first Black police chief, Prentice "Earl" Sanders, has died.

Chief Scott said in a press release that "Chief Sanders should be remembered for a trailblazing legacy that went far beyond the barrier he broke as San Francisco's first Black chief of police."

Chief Sanders first joined SFPD in 1964 as a young Army veteran, earning widespread respect from the city's diverse communities.

During his career, Chief Sanders served as a beat cop, homicide inspector and member of the command staff, and is known for "heroically risking his ascent through the ranks to remedy the injustices of racial bias."

He was a founding member of Officers for Justice, which filed a discrimination suit against the department in 1973. "He was the first police officer to testify in federal court about the racism he endured in service to a City he loved and a police department he ultimately made better and more inclusive," Chief Scott said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscopolice chiefracismsfpdafrican americanspolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SFPD
SFPD arrest suspect in shooting of 6-year-old boy
Vandal hacks down historic cherry blossom trees in SF Japantown
Business owners blame stay-at-home order for spike in burglaries
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K relief fails
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges for 2nd former BART officer in Oscar Grant death: DA
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Getty Images photographer describes historic day in US Capitol
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Violent puppy robbery in SF believed to be targeted, victim says
Show More
Trump warned about potential civil liability over Capitol riot
What social media, records reveal about Capitol rioters
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
UC campuses plan to resume in-person classes for fall 2021 semester
Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns earlier than planned
More TOP STORIES News