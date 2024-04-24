A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jesus Zamudio

Longtime Bob's Donuts baker critically hurt in SF hit-and-run, police say: Here's how you can help

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A longtime baker of Bob's Donut's in San Francisco remains hospitalized in critical condition following a hit-and-run-incident on his way to work, police said.

San Francisco police say Jesus Zamudio was riding his electric scooter in the Mission District around 2:55 a.m. Sunday when a car hit him.

When officers got to the scene, the driver was gone.

Bob's Donuts' owner says Zamudio was headed to work at their location at the corner of Baker and Fulton Streets.

The owner says he has worked at all three of their locations, including the famous 24-hour shop on Polk Street.

Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

"Just really sad. It really made me think about street safety in the city, pedestrian, and I know he was on a scooter, but it's just, it's a dangerous city to be on your feet or on a small vehicle," said Shannon Cheng, a Bob's Donut's customer.

Zamudio has a wife and two children in Mexico who depend on him.

A GoFundMe page has been set up.

As of Wednesday morning, it's raised more than $21,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text at tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

