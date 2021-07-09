heat wave

CA heat wave: Flex Alert issued for Monday due to hot temps, wildfires

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: What's a Flex Alert?

A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect Monday, July 12, California ISO announced Sunday.

This means residents are asked to conserve as much electricity as possible from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to extremely hot weather and wildfires.

RELATED: Here's what to know about California Flex Alerts

Is a statement, California ISO said:
"With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state's electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions."



During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:
  • Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits
  • Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights


Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.
In the hours before a Flex Alert takes effect, consumers are encouraged to the following steps, which help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage:
  • Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat
  • If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant
  • Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
  • Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there's no need to do it later, when solar is not available


Go here for tips on how to prepare for the Flex Alert and for ways to help save energy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaenergyheatheat wavesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Climate change impacting Pacific migration of white sharks
LOOK BACK: Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later
Flex Alert extended through tonight due to above-normal temps
July was the world's hottest month ever
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News