CA heat wave: Flex Alert issued for Monday due to hot temps, wildfires

With transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to #BootlegFire & continued high temperatures, the California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Monday, July 12, from 4-9 p.m. Consumers are urged to #conserveenergy to help stabilize the grid. https://t.co/PQHFuzyHyx pic.twitter.com/PZtz8SE4Xn — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 12, 2021

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there's no need to do it later, when solar is not available

