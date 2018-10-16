HURRICANE MICHAEL

Mexico Beach home stands virtually untouched amid massive destruction from Michael

EMBED </>More Videos

One family's newly built concrete home survived Hurricane Michael virtually untouched.

MEXICO BEACH, Fl. --
A newly built home stands virtually untouched amid massive destruction from Hurricane Michael.

Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction unlike nearly any other hurricane before it.

The storm made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm with winds at 155 miles per hour.

RELATED: See powerful, massive Hurricane Michael from International Space Station

Mexico Beach, Florida, was one of the hardest hit areas. Reports from the city show large houses turned to rubble.

EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction behind in Mexico Beach.



Nearly every house in the city is now nothing more than a pile of sticks, but that is not the case for Dr. Lebron Lackey's house.

Lackey told ABC News he built his vacation home with his uncle in 2017.

When Michael made landfall, Lackey was at his home in Tennessee. He said he was "nauseated" as he watched live video from his security system at the home.

RELATED: Satellite photos of Hurricane Michael destruction in Mexico Beach

"I was watching the corner of the roof buck like an airplane wing," he said. "And I was watching the air pass by with debris in it about the speed of which you'd expect to see in an airplane."

When the power cut off, Lackey just knew his home would meet the same fate as his neighbors' homes.

However, he was wrong.

One family's newly built concrete home survived Hurricane Michael virtually untouched.



The extra mile Lackey and his uncle went through to build the home above code, apparently paid off.

RELATED: Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA

Lackey and his uncle added 1-foot thick concrete walls as well as steel cables to hold the roof steady. He admitted they went "overboard to preserve the structure."

Lackey said the additions weren't very expensive. And after seeing that they saved his home from destruction, he called them "totally worth it."

To others looking to build their dream beach home, Lackey recommends studying "the environment where you are and take whatever you hear and expect it to be worse than that. And if you want to have it last, build it above and beyond."

Here are more stories and videos related to Hurricane Michael.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane michaelhurricanestorm damagewindstormFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE MICHAEL
46 unaccounted for in Mexico Beach, Florida after Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 11
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
More hurricane michael
Top Stories
Grand jury indictment obtained against suspect in murder of Nia Wilson
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Warriors' quest for three-peat starts tonight at Oracle Arena
Calistoga shaking off effects from precautionary power outage
Sears files for Chapter 11, 2 stores closing in Bay Area
Funeral to take place for man who died after being tased in Millbrae
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
Show More
Up to $6K will be 'hidden' across three cities in CA, here's how you can cash in
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Missing teen may have been spotted in Miami after parents found dead
Lyft launches new $299 month subscription plan
AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead
More News