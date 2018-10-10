SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Hurricane Michael was huge in size at its peak.
When Michael was at its strongest, with winds of 155 mph, Tropical Storm Force winds extended out 175 miles from the center of the storm.
For some perspective, we placed Michael on top of California in an image. You can see that if it were coming ashore, its effects would touch much of the state -- from Redding to LA.
