San Francisco's Folsom Street Fair returns with COVID safety protocols for 40K attendees

"Our tag line is literally, only in San Francisco, this doesn't happen anywhere else in the world," said Folsom Street Fair Executive Director Angel Adeyoha.
That would be true. Folsom Street, one of the city's largest and weirdest street fairs is back. The infamous adults-only event was canceled in 2020 due to pandemic.
RELATED: Large events canceled due to delta variant, wallop states' economies
"I'd describe it as a raunchy, inclusive festival to celebrate kink and leather," said Joy Pfeiffer from Oakland.
It's a bit of a homecoming Pfieffer, she's been to Folsom eight times.
"I missed everyone so much, the community, camaraderie is so nice to have again and to be doing it as safely as possible," she added.
2021 has new rules for those wanting to express their sexual freedom and all things fetish. Proof of vaccination was required for entry along with masks.
RELATED: How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
The isolation has been a lot for people, it's good to see people getting back to some kind of normal," said Zenny from Cupertino.
Lots of leather and bare chests here. Sales of the Bare Chest calendar have been raising money for HIV/AIDS charities for 38 years.
"It's great to be back, we pivoted to online but great to be back talking to people," said Calendar coordinator Larry Rich.
Executive Director Angel Adeyoha said there are fewer stages and vendors this year. Pre-COVID, about 250,000 people would be here, this year about 40,000 are expected.
RELATED: Concert cancellations blamed on COVID variant leave ticket buyers struggling to get refunds
Another new rule-no alcohol sales, organizers wanted people to support local bars instead.
"This is great because we're still playing catch-up, today is crucial for our fiscal year. This is our Christmas," said Oasis Nightclub owner D'Arcy Drollinger.
It's a holiday for others too, a return to pole dancing or just being seen.
"I do feel like it's the right time to provide this to folks," said Adeyoha.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Mask mandates are back in Bay Area, so what's the safest one to wear? Here's what doctor says
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19 following new CDC report
- Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area