Food & Drink

Ayesha Curry reveals favorite San Francisco restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's no secret Ayesha Curry is an amazing cook. Now, the best selling author and chef is revealing her favorite restaurant in San Francisco.

Ayesha says she and her husband Stephen Curry like to eat at fellow celebrity chef Michael Mina's restaurant on California Street.

According to SFGate, Ayesha made the revelation during an interview on the Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso podcast.

When asked to pick her favorite restaurant, that wasn't her own International Smoke restaurant, Ayesha said it was Michael Mina's flagship restaurant.

She says her favorite thing to order is the "tuna tower."
