'BACON-TERNSHIP': Make $1,000 for one day of eating bacon

Whatever the case, the breakfast staple that is similarly named to the "father of empiricism" is the centerpiece of a fast food restaurant's "Bacon Internship."
Yes, there is a position for that.
Farmer Boys, a restaurant chain based on the West Coast, announced it is awarding one person an internship consisting of just one eight-hour work day tasting bacon. The pay is $1,000.
The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram, which is where interested candidates must apply.
In order to be considered, "bacon-tern" hopefuls must post a photo or video on their personal Instagram account and explain why they would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys.
Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption. Postings must be made by Aug. 20.
The intern must be 18 years old or older. A "bacon-tern" will be announced on Aug. 27.
You can find out more about the job opportunity here.
