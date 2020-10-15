Food & Drink

Hormel giving away bacon face masks for a good cause

Move over pumpkin spice, there's a new flavor for fall - bacon!

Now you can smell fresh cooked bacon all day in the form of a new face mask.

Hormel Foods has now created what it calls "Black label breathable bacon."

According to the company, the limited edition mask uses "the latest in pork-scented technology."

Now through October 28th, you can try scoring a free mask by registering online.

There's no word on whether the masks will be sold after the giveaway.

If you don't win, Hormel will still donate one meal to Feeding America for every request, up to 10,000.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in just minutes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkface maskfeeding americafoodfashionbacon
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of North Bay residents lose power in PG&E safety shutoff
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
Map: Thousands to lose power in 24 CA counties during PG&E shutoffs
'Millions more' in Bay Area to be impacted by this Red Flag Warning
Voting 2020 Q&A: Your questions get answered
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Show More
Bay Area moms create learning pod for their kids on a budget
Flex Alert issued for CA on Thursday
DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in SoCal
Body cam video released in deadly shooting by Napa Co. deputy
8-year-old boy keeps video diary of distance learning
More TOP STORIES News