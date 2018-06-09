FOOD & DRINK

Bay Area chefs remember Anthony Bourdain

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Bourdain is perhaps best known for coming to the rescue of underdogs. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Anthony Bourdain is perhaps best known for coming to the rescue of underdogs. The celebrity chef introduced the world to up and coming Bay Area chefs and old gems, like Trader Vic's in Emeryville.

The owner of Navi Kitchen, also in Emeryville, Preeti Mistry, remembers how his visit helped propel her career.

RELATED: Bay Area restauranteurs, foodies react to Anthony Bourdain's death

"People would come even two and a half years after the show aired, wanting the dishes that he had on the show. My servers used to call them the Bourdainers," said Mistry.



Known as one of the best chefs in the world, The French Laundry's Thomas Keller remember Bourdain as cool and irreverent.

"His life and work are a testament to the power of cooking to make the world a kinder, more connected place," expressed Keller.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health issues

Renowed Chef and Food activist Alice Waters of Berkeley's Chez Panisse said he connected the world through food.

"He introduced the chefs and validated that person's work and he did this around the world," said Waters.

One of her favorite personal stories was when she called Bourdain on the phone in the middle of the night after watching an episode where he featured Ethiopian chefs. He was in Australia at the time, sleeping. He didn't mind getting a call from Waters.

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide in France

"I couldn't say enough about that connection between the food and the culture and what I learned about Ethiopia in that hour," explained Waters.

Those who met him say Bay Area chefs have lost a champion, who was loyal to his craft.

TAKE ACTION: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
EMBED More News Videos

Robin Williams and Kate Spade are two celebrities that died by suicide. Both suffered from depression and substance abuse.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtelevisioncelebritycelebrity deathssuiciderestaurantsentertainmentu.s. & worldEmeryvilleSan FranciscoBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with mental health issues
What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal
Former President Obama remembers Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
Bay Area restaurateurs, foodies react to Anthony Bourdain's death
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
More News