Bay Area receives 28 nominations for the 2019 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- The James Beard Awards semifinalist list is out and Bay Area foodies are buzzing! The Bay Area received 28 nominations, equaling the number from last year. Of the nominees fourteen are repeat nominations, including Oakland's Reem's California, San Francisco's Angler, Kin Khao, Quince, Nopa, Berkeley's Great China, and Alameda's Den Sake Brewery among others.
Best New Restaurant
Angler, San Francisco
Nyum Bai, Oakland, CA
Outstanding Baker
Greg Mindel, Neighbor Bakehouse, San Francisco
Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread, Los Gatos, CA
Outstanding Bar Program
Bar Agricole, San Francisco
Outstanding Chef
David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA
Corey Lee, Benu, San Francisco
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Juan Contreras, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Michelle Polzine, 20th Century Café, San Francisco
Outstanding Restaurant
Nopa, San Francisco
Quince, San Francisco
Outstanding Restaurateur
Anthony Myint and Karen Leibowitz, San Francisco (Mission Chinese Food, The Perennial, Commonwealth)
Outstanding Service
Saison, San Francisco
Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco
Outstanding Wine Program
Benu, San Francisco
Great China, Berkeley, CA
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA
Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA
Lance Winters, St. George Spirits, Alameda, CA
Yoshihiro Sako, Den Sake Brewery, Oakland, CA
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Alexander Hong, Sorrel, San Francisco
Best Chef: West
Reem Assil, Reem's California, Oakland, CA
Gabriela Cámara, Cala, San Francisco
Brandon Rodgers and Ian Scaramuzza, In Situ, San Francisco
Dominica Rice-Cisneros, Cosecha Café, Oakland, CA
Joshua Skenes, Saison, San Francisco
James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA
Karen Taylor, El Molino Central, Sonoma, CA
Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco
Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA
