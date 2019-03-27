Bites Around the Bay: a tour of some new spots to eat!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From pizza to robot shakes, the Bay Area always has a lot going on when it comes to food. We're taking you on a tour of some of the newest places opening up.- If you love waiting for a hamburger, you will love the new Shake Shack. It is now open in Marin County. You can find it in the Marin County Mart in Larkspur - just look for the troves of people waiting in line.Japantown in San Jose now has a pizza spot! Jtown is holding a soft opening through March 30th. Watch the video above to find out about a unique treat they're offering.USF just got a new student on campus. A local startup debuted a smoothie-making robot and you can see it in action in the video above.Those are your bites around the bay!