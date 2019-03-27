Food & Drink

Bites Around the Bay: a tour of some new spots to eat!

EMBED <>More Videos

A quick tour of some bites around the Bay

By , and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From pizza to robot shakes, the Bay Area always has a lot going on when it comes to food. We're taking you on a tour of some of the newest places opening up.

Shake Shack - If you love waiting for a hamburger, you will love the new Shake Shack. It is now open in Marin County. You can find it in the Marin County Mart in Larkspur - just look for the troves of people waiting in line.

RELATED: Here's more about the Shake Shack opening up in the North Bay

Jtown Pizza Co. - Japantown in San Jose now has a pizza spot! Jtown is holding a soft opening through March 30th. Watch the video above to find out about a unique treat they're offering.

Robot Shakes - USF just got a new student on campus. A local startup debuted a smoothie-making robot and you can see it in action in the video above.

Those are your bites around the bay!

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscorobotsfoodiefoodpizzauniversity of san franciscoshake shackhamburgercheeseburger
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oakland police respond to report of child shot
CHP chopper catches suspect by landing inside Amazon center
SF jury awards $80M in weed killer cancer case
Man convicted in 2012 mass shooting at Oikos University dies in custody
One more day of rain in Bay Area, then sunshine!
Trump presents Medal of Honor to family of Iraq war hero
FBI reviewing circumstances of Jussie Smollett's charges being dropped: sources
Show More
Mavericks surf season closing without contest
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
Dad blown away by savings after his first Costco trip
Earthquake test text goes out to portions of Oakland
Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer: Watch it here
More TOP STORIES News