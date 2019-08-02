CREAM offers 1-cent mini sandwiches to celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Friday is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day! To celebrate, CREAM is selling its mini sandwiches for just a penny.The deal is only available at select locations from 1pm-4pm. Locations include Berkeley, Fremont, Livermore, Napa, Oakland, Palo Alto, and San Mateo. The limit is one per customer.CREAM stands for Cookies Rule Everything Around Me. It's known for its ice cream sandwiches made with freshly baked cookies and a scoop of ice cream. Customers can build their own sandwich and add toppings from chocolate chips to rainbow sprinkles.