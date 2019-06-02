Sips with Spencer

Experience the food scene at Napa Valley's BottleRock music festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From giant fried chicken wings to smoked cashew cheese, BottleRock was packed with delicious eats from countless vendors located throughout the Bay Area.

In this segment, Spencer sips wine and samples crunchy fried chicken from Ad Hoc, chocolate chunk cookies from Bouchon Bakery, and three creamy cashew cheeses from Miyoko's.

Ad Hoc

Located in the charming town of Yountville (https://abc7news.com/travel/learn-all-about-yountvilles-art-walk-and-wine-walk-/5290892/), Ad Hoc is Chef Thomas Keller's casual restaurant where guests can dig into authentic American comfort food.

For more information, click here.

Address:
6476 Washington St
Yountville, CA 94599

Bouchon Bakery

Satiate your sweet tooth craving at Chef Thomas Keller's classic French boulangerie. It's overflowing with artisanal breads and timeless desserts inspired by Keller's life in both France and the US.

For more information, click here.

Miyoko's

Award-winning creamery, Miyoko's makes mind-blowingly delicious cheese and butter without using animal milk. Cruelty-free and "phenomenally vegan," Miyoko's sets a new gold standard for food by emphasizing "artistry, integrity, ethics, and conviviality."

Click here for more information.

Find Miyoko's cheese here.
