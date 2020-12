EMBED >More News Videos Officials in Utah discovered a mysterious-looking, chrome monolith standing upright deep in a remote desert.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco residents got a sweet Christmas surprise today. A monolith similar to the ones seen around the world appeared at Corona Heights Park.Instead of the shiny metal material, the mysterious object appears to be made of gingerbread. The monolith even has icing and gumdrops.Just like the others, it is unclear how it got there or how long it will stay.The gingerbread monolith has gained a lot of attention both online and in-person, with many calling it a Christmas miracle.