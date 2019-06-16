Food & Drink

Driscoll's limited edition rosé wine-flavored berries hitting store shelves

Springtime is officially rosé season and if you're all about rosé all day, here's something to add to your bounty of everything blush.

Driscoll's has created rosé-flavored strawberries and raspberries, a new breed that they say look and tastes just like rosé.

The blush berries are a limited edition offering from Driscoll's, pretty and pale pink in color. They say the fruit contain the sweetness of peaches with the aromas of a good dry rosé wine.

Their pale color comes from a blend of light and dark berries mixed with sunlight.

Driscoll's did this through what they call traditional breeding methods and want customers to know they're GMO-free.

You can find them at select retailers through September.

Watch the video above as Driscoll's Farms Chef Daniel explains the berries to ABC7/KGO-TV's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui and gives recipe ideas as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbuzzworthywinefruit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News