McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week

CHICAGO --
McDonald's says it will host something called "Bacon Hour" next week.

Customers can get free bacon on anything and everything at McDonald's, including hot fudge sundaes and the Filet O-Fish. Bacon Hour will take place from 4-5 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 29.

"When we said there's no such thing as too much bacon, we weren't kidding. January 29, we'll be upping the bacon ante-the bac-ante, if you will-and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before," said Michael Haracz, McDonald's manager of culinary innovation. "I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can't wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together."

There is a limit of one side of bacon per-person with any order.

Bacon Hour will be available at most restaurants in the contiguous U.S. but will not be available in Alaska, Hawaii or U.S. Territories.

