Mermaid donut makes debut at Disney World

Disney foodie fans listen up because you can now get your hands on a mermaid donut.

The Ariel-inspired treat is making a splash at Disney World in Florida. It's a yeast donut with purple icing, sprinkles and topped with white chocolate treasures from Ariel's grotto. The mermaid's tail even peeks through the donut hole.

It's almost, but not quite, too pretty to eat.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

