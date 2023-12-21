Family mistakenly buys $10,000 in gift cards for Disney+ streaming service for trip to park

It was an honest mistake!

A gift card gaffe almost derailed a family's dream vacation, but the magic of Disney saved the day.

Two grandparents in charge were planning a big Christmas trip to a Disney park for 16 family members.

They stocked up on $10,000 worth of gift cards to buy park tickets and restaurant reservations, but there was one tiny problem: They were all for the Disney+ streaming service, and not for use at the theme park.

The story was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral.

In less than a day, Disney reached out to family and exchanged the streaming gift cards for park cards.

