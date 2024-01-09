Most guests no longer have to make park reservations when buying Florida Disney tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is getting rid of two big restrictions put in place during the COVID pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, most guests are no longer required to make park reservations, and guests will not have to wait until 2 p.m. to "park hop."

The Disney Dining Plan also returns Tuesday.

Since the parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests have had to purchase a ticket and book a reservation to enter.

Annual pass holders and cast members will also have more flexibility and will be able to enter on certain days without making a reservation.

There's no word if the changes will be coming to Disneyland.

