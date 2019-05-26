SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Founded in 1988, Sonoma's Patz & Hall produces exceptional limited-production wines, including spectacular Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. It all began when assistant winemaker James Hall and national sales manager Donald Patz became close friends while working together at Flora Springs Winery and Vineyards. Their friendship formed the seeds of Patz & Hall, which would flourish into one of California's most highly regarded wineries with a celebrated portfolio of single-vineyard wines.
In this segment, Spencer uncovers how James and Donald were inspired to combine their winemaking and sales talents to establish Patz & Hall along with their partners, Anne Moses and Heather Patz.
Address:
21200 8th St E
Sonoma, CA 95476
Click here for more information on Patz & Hall.
Sonoma's Patz & Hall turns friendship into fine wine
SIPS WITH SPENCER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More