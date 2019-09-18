Food & Drink

Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

Step aside regular stuffed crust pizza! Pizza Hut is introducing stuffed Cheez-It pizza.

It's available nationwide for a limited time only.

The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.



It includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its, stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Starting September 24, they will be added to Pizza Hut's $5 N' Up Lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 N' Lineup menu items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpizza hutpizza
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UC President Janet Napolitano stepping down
Gov. Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
SFO runway project finishing early
Mom, 2 kids hospitalized after crash on Hwy 101 in San Rafael
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
WATCH IN 60: Obama in Bay Area, Fremont PD signing bonus
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Show More
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in SF Mission Terrace fire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Democratic donor Ed Buck arrested on drug charges in Calif.
Trump names Bay Area native as national security adviser
Longer lasting avocados hitting store shelves
More TOP STORIES News