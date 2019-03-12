Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City doughnut shop goes viral, boosts sales

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — billy (@hibillyby) March 9, 2019

I didn't even need to cause the community came thruu pic.twitter.com/bHEc1afTTx — V (@vincy_bt) March 10, 2019

Billy By, the son of the donut shop owners, talks about the support his family has received from the community.

Dude it was really busy when I went too!! His mom was talking about how she usually knows how much to make in a day but today she didnt expect the turnout😭😭😭 and the boudin kolaches are SO good pic.twitter.com/tBKbTCI9ZQ — maleeha (@femaleeha) March 10, 2019

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop during the weekend.The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son, showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop, transformed it into a packed house with lines out the door.The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers bought out all of the doughnuts and kolaches.Several festival-goers from South by Southwest made the three-hour drive just to help support the local business.Twitter itself even made a visit to the doughnut shop Monday morning and is covering the tab on all visitors' doughnuts for the rest of the day.ABC13 Eyewitness News got the opportunity to talk to Billy By, the son of the doughnut shop owners and the one responsible for the viral tweet. Here's what he had to say.If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.