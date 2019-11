San Francisco named PETA's most vegan-friendly city in America

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PETA has given San Francisco its seal of approval. The city ranks first when it comes to the most vegan-friendly cities To celebrate, PETA's "Lettuce Lady" and "Lettuce Lad" visited San Francisco and took a ride on the cable cars. PETA also sent San Francisco Mayor London Breed a letter of congratulations.PETA praised the number of vegan options available at restaurants in the city. It also made several recommendations including, Goldie's Vegan Deli and Wildseed in the Cow Hollow neighborhood.Here's the full top 10 list of vegan-friendly cities:1. San Francisco2. Los Angeles3. New York City4. Portland, Ore.5. Detroit, Mich.6. Orlando, Fla.7. Dallas, Texas8. Nashville, Tenn.9. Washington, D.C.10. Tulsa, Okla.