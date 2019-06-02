SAN FRANISCO (KGO) -- Drew Tuma is on his way to a friend's party and turned to his weather buddy, Spencer Christian for some wine buying advice! In this segment, Drew takes a trip to The Jug Shop in SF, and Spencer shares his tips for purchasing the perfect bottle of wine for any occasion. Watch and learn how to pick out a wine that gets the party started!
Since 1965, The Jug Shop's talented team of wine mavens, spirit experts, and beer consultants help customers find the perfect drink for a range of occasions.
In fact, the family-owned shop conducts extensive taste testing before a bottle earns a spot on its shelves, making The Jug Shop the perfect spot for picking quality wine, beer, and spirits.
Click here for more information on The Jug Shop.
Address:
1590 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
How to pick the perfect bottle of wine for your next party
SIPS WITH SPENCER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News