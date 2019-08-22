wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' in San Francisco: Vanna White wants to visit Ayesha Curry's restaurant International Smoke

By Kate Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We'd like to solve the puzzle of where Pat Sajak and Vanna White want to dine in San Francisco.

"Wheel of Fortune" is on the road right now filming promotions for the "Great American Cities" showcase. The week-long series of shows are set to air in Spring of 2020 and will include San Francisco.

ABC7 News Anchor Kumasi Aaron talked to both Sajak and White about what they want to do while here. Their response: "Eat and then eat some more and then possibly eat after that and then take a nap and eat some more."

VIDEO: 'Wheel of Fortune' hosts highlight San Francisco as Great American City
Can you imagine a whole week of Wheel of Fortune shows with a San Francisco Bay Area theme? It's happening as a part of the shows Great American Cities showcase.



And they have some specific restaurants in mind.

White says, "There's a place that I'm going to, I haven't been yet, but I hear rave reviews about International Smoke. My kind of food!"

International Smoke is a partnership between Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry reveals favorite San Francisco restaurant

The multicultural barbecue restaurant at Mission and Fremont streets in San Francisco's Financial District opened in Nov. 2017 and has been profiled by ABC7 News.

What is Sajak's choice?

"There's a Vietnamese place called Crustacean, which is here which I love. There's one in Los Angeles as well. They have the best Dungeness crab and garlic noodles. I'm told it's a secret recipe that the family has, and when they're making the sauce they actually send all the help out of the kitchen."

Crustacean is a family run restaurant located in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood on Polk and California Streets.
