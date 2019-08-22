Wheel of Fortune hosts highlight San Francisco as Great American City

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Can you imagine a whole week of Wheel of Fortune shows with a San Francisco Bay Area theme? It's happening as a part of the shows Great American Cities showcase.
We've seen them on Wheel of Fortune, but on Wednesday ABC7 News Anchor Kumasi Aaron got to see hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White right here in the Bay Area.
The two were filming promotions for the week-long series of shows highlighting the San Francisco Bay Area set to air in Spring of 2020.
They visited several locations, including the Palace of Fine Arts where Kumasi got to ask them a few questions.
"If you had a whole day to spend here in the bay area what would you guys do?" Kumasi asked.
"Eat and then eat some more," Sajak said. "And then possibly eat after that and then take a nap and eat some more."
"What do you think makes the San Francisco Bay Area so great?" Kumasi asked?
"Well you know it's funny," Sajak replied. "We've been to cities all over the country and there are a lot of cities it takes you a while to figure out where you are because downtown tend to look a little bit alike. You know the moment you're in San Francisco. It's just one of the most unique cities in the world. You know the moment you step foot in it."
"Beautiful," White added. "To everything the scenery and it's so different, I mean here we are standing in front of this beautiful palace and you can be on the hills in another area there's just so much."
I caught up with the show's executive producer Harry Friedman, a TV legend who has produced roughly 8,000 episodes of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
"The thinking behind great American cities was to come into various communities and accomplish two things," Friedman says. "One is to show our viewers what's available to them should they decide to come here, but also to create some civic pride among our viewers in the Bay Area for what they have and maybe sometimes they need to be reminded of it."
If your dream is to see Pat and Vanna as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, you can audition when the Wheelmobile comes to the Bay Area next month.
"If you come out to a Wheelmobile event, just have a good time," Sajak says. "As long as you know the show and understand how it works you don't have to sort of screw on your you know game show contestant face. There will be sort of a natural excitement go with that. You don't have to perform just be yourself as corny as it sounds."
