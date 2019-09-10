Food & Drink

World's first cheese conveyor belt restaurant opens in London

LONDON -- A new restaurant in England is making sure diners will always have their favorite cheese within arm's length.

Inside the Pick and Cheese in London, you won't find a traditional menu, but you will find the world's first conveyor belt cheese restaurant.

The conveyor belt is over 100 feet long and goes around in circles, serving up a tasty variety of British cheeses as well as wine that pairs perfectly with your favorite cheddar, mozzarella, and Asiago.

The mastermind behind the restaurant wanted to add an element of entertainment to a traditional wine and cheese bar.

Many patrons are wondering why it took so long for the ingenious idea to become a reality because it definitely seems too "Gouda" to be true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodiefoodwinerestaurantrestaurantscheeselondonwine bars
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
SFO delays, cancellations continue due to runway construction
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at LA Best Buy
Oakland getting Indoor Football League team, partially owned by Marshawn Lynch
California closer to letting college athletes make money
Show More
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
PG&E caps wildfire payments for individual victims, insurance carriers
Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020
More TOP STORIES News