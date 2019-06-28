Ford Store shooting victims remembered by hundreds at candlelight vigil

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday's tragedy at the Ford Store Morgan Hill is tightening the already close community.The downtown amphitheater was filled with hundreds on Thursday. Friends, family and the surrounding community came to honor 38-year-old Xavier Souto and 59-year-old Brian Light.Souto's family gathered up front. The group shared embraces between tears.The Ford Store Morgan Hill family did the same, all while wearing their company coats."I would walk by their offices every day and Brian and Xavier would both say hi and good morning to me all the time," Nathan Carbajal said.Carbajal worked in a different department, but often crossed paths with the victims.Across the country, Light's family told ABC7 News they could feel the love and support. From New York, they've shared several pictures, illustrating happier times for the hard-working, father of two."I was hoping it wasn't him," Craig Stormo told ABC7 News about Light. "But I knew if he was around, he'd tried to stop it. And he did."Stormo said he's worked with Light over a number of years. Stormo was stunned to see Thursday's turn out for two people whom many say they had never even met."We don't really have a huge population, so it's just like the possibility that I could know who was involved was really scary to me," Morgan Hill resident Brandon Rodriguez told ABC7 News.However, more than fear, there was frustration. Many emphasized their disbelief that tragedies like this continue to happen.Resident, Shaylan Frisby said, "There's no reason things like this should be happening when it's largely preventable."The Ford Store Morgan Hill reopened on Thursday, with grief counselors on-site.