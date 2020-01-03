Arts & Entertainment

Enter for your chance to win concert or show tickets!

Concert Ticket Sweepstakes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Live Nation is giving away a pair of concert or show tickets on various Fridays.

Watch ABC7's MidDay LIVE show from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. During our Hot Topics segment, viewers and fans will be asked to vote on a question.

When you submit your vote at https://abc7news.com/vote, you will be given the option to enter the sweepstakes. That's it!

Voting Page
Official Contest Rules
Buy tickets

For more concert excitement, follow Live Nation at:
Facebook - @LiveNationBayArea
Twitter - @LiveNationSF
Instagram - @LiveNationSF
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcontestspromotionsabc7 contests and promotionsmusiclive nation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News