Fremont hotel evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A Fremont hotel is under evacuation orders right now as the Alameda County Bomb Team investigates a suspicious bag found at the Hyatt Place Hotel on W. Warren Avenue Friday morning.

According to Fremont police, approximately 70 hotel guests were safely escorted out of the building just after 10 a.m.

The southbound I-880 Warren Avenue off ramp has also been closed and residents are being told to stay away from the area until further notice.

That bomb scare location is the exact same place Fremont police shot and killed a man Thursday night.

Right now, we don't know if there's a connection.
