PROM

Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion

EMBED </>More Videos

Korryn Bachner, 15, was going to miss prom at Glenbard East High School, but her friends stepped in. (WLS)

By
A Glenbard East High School girl who was severely burned in a backyard fire pit explosion last month got a second chance to attend prom.

Korryn Bachner, 15, spent days in the hospital and almost had her prom plans cancelled, but then her friends stepped in. Two weeks ago, she was among a dozen teenagers injured when a boy poured gasoline on a bonfire at a Glendale Heights home, causing an explosion.

Bachner has serious burns on much of face and hands, which meant she had to skip her high school's prom.

But prom came to her Saturday night. Her date decorated the basement and friends stopped over before going to the actual prom.

"There were tears," said her father, Bob Bachner.

RELATED: It's the promposal that is the talk of the town over one word
EMBED More News Videos

It is a promposal that is the talk of one Wisconsin community.



It was just one of many examples of how the Lombard community has rallied around the victims of the accident, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars on GoFundMe pages and with traditional fundraisers like a car wash. The money will help with medical bills.

"Overwhelming doesn't seem like the right word anymore," said mother Ellen Bachner.

"The community has really gone out of their way to be helpful, to be there. Everything that is going on, it is very overwhelming and very humbling," said Bob Bachner.

Doctors expects Korryn Bachner to fully recover from the burns, but it will take months.

She will be a junior next year and there will likely be other school dances in her future, but none likely as emotional as Saturday night's dance in her basement.

"Having all my friends support, it helps a lot. It takes my mind off things," Korryn Bachner said.

While she is grateful to be home, her best friend remains hospitalized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireexplosionburn injuriesteenagerspromu.s. & worldcalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fundraiser held for 12 teens burned in fire pit explosion in Glendale Heights
Glendale Heights fire officials emphasize safety after fire pit explosion injures 12
8 injured, 1 critically, in Glendale Heights backyard fire pit explosion
PROM
Teens' post-prom boardwalk stroll creates memorable moment
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together
It's the promposal that is the talk of the town
More prom
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News