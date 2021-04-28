Gilroy Garlic Festival to return for 1st time since 2019 mass shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6338846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gilroy city leaders gathered at the site of the mass shooting to honor the three victims who were fatally shot by a 19-year-old gunman one year ago.

GIRLOY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Gilroy Garlic Festival announced it will be returning at the end of July.It will be the first time the festival has been held since the mass shooting there in 2019.The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the festival last year.This year, organizers are planning a "drive-thru gourmet alley," companion events at local businesses, and other events that will be done virtually.Not everything is set in stone yet, as some plans will need approval by county health officials.