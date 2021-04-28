Gilroy Garlic Festival to return for 1st time since 2019 mass shooting

It will be the first time the festival has been held since the mass shooting there in 2019.
RELATED: Gilroy Strong: Healing continues one year after mass shooting
The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the festival last year.
This year, organizers are planning a "drive-thru gourmet alley," companion events at local businesses, and other events that will be done virtually.
Not everything is set in stone yet, as some plans will need approval by county health officials.
VIDEO: Remembering the victims of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting on 1-year anniversary of tragedy