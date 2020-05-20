Coronavirus

Former NBA star, Oakland native Gary Payton donates emergency kits to local families in need

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland native and former NBA star Gary Payton is giving back to the community.

Payton teamed up with World Vision to give emergency kits to families.

The giveaway was at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Market Street, where his brother is a pastor.

Payton says his hometown needs his help more than ever.

"We're trying to help the needy," Payton said. "The ones that really need this and is really is struggling by this virus and this pandemic because of Oakland, California needs this."

Each bag had enough food to last a family of five one week.

They also included hygiene and protective items and educational supplies for kids.

