Gas leak capped in Napa, shelter-in-place lifted

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
A natural gas leak that triggered a shelter-in-place and road closures in Napa has been capped.

A PG&E crew capped the leak around 10:25 a.m.

Crews say all shelter-in-place orders and road closures have been lifted.
