Avoid area of Van Ness & Filbert due to gas main break. pic.twitter.com/i610iVUjHx — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) June 18, 2018

A gas leak forced neighbors to evacuate Monday morning at Van Ness Avenue and Filbert Street in San Francisco.PG&E says the gas leak has been capped. But before that, the San Francisco Fire Department was going door-to-door in a four-block area and ordering people who live on the first floor of their homes and apartments to leave.People on the second floor were being told to shelter-in-place.