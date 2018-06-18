Gas leak that prompted evacuations in San Francisco has been capped

A gas leak forced neighbors to evacuate Monday morning at Van Ness Avenue and Filbert Street in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A gas leak forced neighbors to evacuate Monday morning at Van Ness Avenue and Filbert Street in San Francisco.

PG&E says the gas leak has been capped. But before that, the San Francisco Fire Department was going door-to-door in a four-block area and ordering people who live on the first floor of their homes and apartments to leave.

People on the second floor were being told to shelter-in-place.

