Coronavirus California

Governor Newsom discusses homeless motels amid worsening pandemic during Pittsburg visit

By Leslie Brinkley
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Newsom had a lot to process on a visit to the Bay Area, as protesters interrupted his press conference amid a worsening pandemic.

The gathering at a Motel 6 parking lot in Pittsburg turned into a collision course over homelessness, soaring COVID-19 stats and Black Lives Matter.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: SF resident feels like prisoner in own home as homeless tents triple

The governor talked about how successful California has been in getting the homeless housed during the pandemic.

"We worked with FEMA to develop a partnership under Project Room Key that allowed us to move forward procuring hotel rooms like this in Pittsburg so we can get people off of the streets," he said.

So far Project Room Key has taken over 293 hotels in California, that's over 15,000 hotel rooms occupied by 14,200 of the formerly homeless.

Among the supporters was a dialysis social worker who interacts with several of the residents at the motel.

RELATED: Stricter stay-at-home restrictions coming before July 4, Newsom says

Sarah Burkhead said, "When I ask my patients whether they have a cut-off date and they're going to be kicked out they said no they were just told till COVID ends"

But there were enraged homeless citizens who never got a coveted hotel room. like Kathryn Wade.

"If I was a white woman would you have told me to go to the Richmond Rescue Mission? I'm tired of the systemic racism around here," Wade said.

Wade used a bullhorn to get her message across as the governor ventured into grim coronavirus statistics with positive cases and hospitalization rates on a steep rise in California.

The governor said he was planning to "raise the alarm bells" on Wednesday, making new announcements about the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, especially in regards to family gatherings.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspittsburggavin newsomcoronavirus californiahomelesscoronavirushousingshelter in placestay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
San Quentin inmate describes dire conditions inside as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
Restaurant stressed after Contra Costa Co. delays further reopening
Stricter stay-at-home restrictions coming before July 4, Newsom says
Santa Clara Co. releases school reopening plan amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stricter stay-at-home restrictions coming before July 4, Newsom says
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Santa Clara Co. releases school reopening plan amid COVID-19 crisis
Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain
'Miracle is over': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in CA
CA lawmaker argues why 17-year-olds should be allowed primary election vote
Restaurant stressed after Contra Costa Co. delays further reopening
Show More
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
COVID-19 Diaries: An elegy to the Stud
'I hate Black people:' Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs
More TOP STORIES News