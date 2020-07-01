Governor Newsom discusses homeless motels amid worsening pandemic during Pittsburg visit

The gathering at a Motel 6 parking lot in Pittsburg turned into a collision course over homelessness, soaring COVID-19 stats and Black Lives Matter.
RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: SF resident feels like prisoner in own home as homeless tents triple
The governor talked about how successful California has been in getting the homeless housed during the pandemic.
"We worked with FEMA to develop a partnership under Project Room Key that allowed us to move forward procuring hotel rooms like this in Pittsburg so we can get people off of the streets," he said.
So far Project Room Key has taken over 293 hotels in California, that's over 15,000 hotel rooms occupied by 14,200 of the formerly homeless.
Among the supporters was a dialysis social worker who interacts with several of the residents at the motel.
RELATED: Stricter stay-at-home restrictions coming before July 4, Newsom says
Sarah Burkhead said, "When I ask my patients whether they have a cut-off date and they're going to be kicked out they said no they were just told till COVID ends"
But there were enraged homeless citizens who never got a coveted hotel room. like Kathryn Wade.
"If I was a white woman would you have told me to go to the Richmond Rescue Mission? I'm tired of the systemic racism around here," Wade said.
Wade used a bullhorn to get her message across as the governor ventured into grim coronavirus statistics with positive cases and hospitalization rates on a steep rise in California.
The governor said he was planning to "raise the alarm bells" on Wednesday, making new announcements about the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, especially in regards to family gatherings.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CAreopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions