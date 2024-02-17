Genesis X: Largest 'Super Smash Bros.' tournament in the world returns to San Jose

One of the largest video game tournaments on the West Coast is taking place in San Jose and thousands are expected to attend.

One of the largest video game tournaments on the West Coast is taking place in San Jose and thousands are expected to attend.

One of the largest video game tournaments on the West Coast is taking place in San Jose and thousands are expected to attend.

One of the largest video game tournaments on the West Coast is taking place in San Jose and thousands are expected to attend.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Rainy weather won't slow down the big games in the South Bay this weekend.

One of the largest video game tournaments on the West Coast is taking place in San Jose and thousands are expected to attend.

It's a smash hit on display at the San Jose Convention Center: the largest Super Smash Bros tournament in the world.

Welcome to Genesis X.

MORE: Further Confusion 2024 convention helps boost business in downtown San Jose

"Looking behind, I was like, this is so much," said Orlando resident Eric Lew. "And it was the best feeling to listen to the crowd, hear them, hear the cheers, the boos if other people win that they don't want to. It's a sporting event. It's for video games, but it's a sporting event."

The Super Bowl is over, but the big games are just beginning in the South Bay.

Thousands will watch as participants compete for a spot in the top 8, with $23,000 in prize money on the line.

What stands in their way? A game many have known and loved for years.

MORE: Lunar New Year celebration in SF Chinatown brings together communities old and new

"It's just that game that everyone's played," said Las Vegas resident Jestise Negron. "Everyone knows what 'Smash' is."

"You can have basically 40-year-olds play against someone like me, and it's evenly matched at this point," said Daytona resident RJ Dodd.

The growing industry of e-sports has only leveled up this tournament.

It once started as a small grassroots tourney in a barn at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

"Now we're buying out the entire city of San Jose," said Genesis Destination Conduit Rhanee Palma. "And when you go around the town, people are here from 36 different countries. We have captured every single state, except Wyoming, so that's a goal for next year."

MORE: Oakland Celebrates Black Joy with Black History Month events throughout February

These gamers rack up serious points for the local economy as well -- a $3 million estimated impact.

"When we're busy like this, not only is the convention center busy, but restaurants are busy, hotels are busy, parking lots are busy," said Visit San Jose Vice President of Sales & Destinations Matthew Martinucci. "So, the total economic impact from a group like this is wonderful for the economy."

A boost for the community, from an event built on community.

Their fingers will hurt after, but these gamers say this event is all about fun.

MORE: 'Fashioning San Francisco' de Young exhibit transports visitors to galas of past century

"I get to see so many people that I know online that I get to meet for the first time," said Wisconsin resident Jazmin Schnackenberg.

"Everyone thinks about gaming and gamers, and they have a certain thought about how we operate and what we do, and how we enjoy what we enjoy," Negron said. "And seeing this live changes perspective."

You can see it live for yourself as this event runs all weekend in Downtown San Jose.

There are also activation activities, an arcade, vendors and more.

Tickets are available on a walk-up basis at the convention center.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live