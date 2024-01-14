Further Confusion 2024 convention helps boost business in downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Furries took over downtown San Jose this weekend.

The annual FurCon was underway on Friday at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

Frances Wong with Visit San Jose said convention comeback is on the right track.

"The convention center is booked by the Marriot and the Hilton and those two are sold out, but they also have other hotels all over downtown that they're booking in. so there's spillover," Wong said.

Two conventions are booked this weekend, a volleyball tournament and Further Confusion's 'FurCon' drawing people from all over the world to stay and dine locally.

"The more events we have that book in San Jose, the better it is for the rest of the community," Wong said.

Further Confusion's FurCon has been held at the McEnery for the past 21 years.

It all started in 1999 when they had about 700 attendees. Now it's up to 5,000.

Joanna Sousa, vice chair of Further Confusion 2024, said attendees do have restaurant staples.

"When folks are looking for food, they'll go to the SoFa Market, or they'll go across the street to the empanada place. The empanada place has shared, actually, that they love seeing our community during this time of the year," Sousa said.

This year, 60% of FurCon's attendees are from out of town.

Antony Khodanian is visiting from Salt Lake City. He plans to attend three conventions in San Jose this year.

"I just love the vibe of downtown San Jose. San Jose is one of my favorite cities, and this being so close to everything the airport, all the food here it's just really great," Khodanian said.

Every year Further Confusion partners with a local charity. This year, it's working with the Bill Wilson Center, which focuses on providing youth housing services.

