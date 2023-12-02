Marcus Solis has more on the fallout from Santos' expulsion.

George Santos claims he will file ethics complaints against NY representatives who voted him out

NEW YORK -- Former Congressman George Santos is vowing to go after some of his former Republican colleagues who voted against him during Friday's expulsion vote.

In posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Santos claimed he will use the House Ethics Committee, the same mechanism that issued the scathing report leading to Friday's vote, to file complaints against several New York lawmakers.

The social media posts started just before midnight on Friday, hours after Santos was expelled from Congress.

In the posts, Santos first questioned Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' stock trading, seemingly implying she used inside information.

A second post claimed Santos will file an ethics complaint against Rep. Mike Lawler for "questionable campaign finance violations."

Santos also accused fellow freshman Long Island Rep. Nick LaLota of attending law school while he was supposed to be working at the Board of Elections.

In the posts, Santos claimed he will be filing the ethics reports against his former colleagues on Monday.

In total, 311 House members vote in favor of the expulsion, including 105 Republicans.

A special election will be held to choose Santos' successor. Gov. Kathy Hochul is required to call a special election within 10 days of the expulsion vote.

Both parties expect the election to be held sometime in February.